A Neighborhood Watch meeting featuring crime prevention specialist Dulce Stone and the multiple enforcement team of the Chino Hills Police Department will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave. in Chino Hills.
Specialist Stone said she will provide neighborhood crime statistics and introduce members of the enforcement team that patrol Los Serranos.
Information: Ms. Stone, 364-2000, ext. 2038 or dstone@sbcsd.org.
