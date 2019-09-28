Boy Scout Troop 220 of Chino Hills will host its second annual blood drive with the American Red Cross, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at the American Legion Post 299 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
