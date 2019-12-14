The Chino Hills 55+ Club will meet 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Coffee and registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Residents 55 and older are welcome to attend.
A contest will be held for the ugliest Christmas sweater. Hunter Felde, a Michael Jackson tribute dancer, will perform. A Christmas song trivia game called “Christmas Carol Matchup” will be held. Those who celebrate birthdays in December will receive a gift.
Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch following the meeting at Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills.
Information: Jane DeFrank, 573-4686.
