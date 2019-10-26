The Chino Youth Museum will hold a Fall Bingo Bash fundraiser Monday, Nov. 4 at Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and bingo begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for general admission or $20 for ages 55 and older.
Information and tickets: 334-3270.
