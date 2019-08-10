Josh Newman, a candidate for State Senate District 29, will be the guest speaker at the 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 Chino Valley Democratic Club at Archibald’s Drive-Thru in Chino Hills, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road.
Mr. Newman was recalled in 2018 because of his vote on the gas tax. Mr. Newman said his vote was necessary to address what he called deficiencies in the state’s roads and bridges.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864 or chino valleydems@gmail.com.
