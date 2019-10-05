Power of the Flower Family Fun Festival will be held 7 to 11 a.m. today (Oct. 5) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino to benefit programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
It is sponsored by Anthesis, a non-profit organization based in Montclair that helps persons with disabilities, including job placement.
The event is open to the community and will include a 5K and 1K Run/Walk; adaptive sports; and activities, including bubble soccer, rock wall climbing, inflatable obstacle course, ninja warrior obstacle course, recumbent trikes, raffles and music.
General admission for spectators is free. An activity wristband will be sold for $5. A pancake breakfast is $5.
Cost for Run/Walk is $35 for adults and $20 for children.
