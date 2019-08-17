Priceless Pets in Chino Hills and the Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona will participate in the Clear the Shelters campaign today (Aug. 17) where adoptions will cost $20.
Priceless Pets’ The Orphanage is a no-kill animal rescue at 2587 Chino Hills Parkway in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace, and the Humane Society is at 500 Humane Way at W. Mission Blvd.
