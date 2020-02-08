Museum open today
The Old Schoolhouse Museum in Chino will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Feb. 8) at 5493 B St. (corner of 11th Street).
The city of Chino-operated museum, which contains photos and numerous artifacts of Chino’s history, currently has regular hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. It is also open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month.
Other Saturday openings are planned on March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
Admission is free to the museum, which once served as a schoolhouse in Chino.
Information: 334-3278.
Human trafficking expert to speak
Opal Singleton, an expert on human trafficking, will speak at the Chino Tea Party meeting, 9 to 11 a.m. today (Feb. 8) at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Ms. Singleton is the training and outreach coordinator for the Riverside Human Trafficking Task Force, president and CEO of Million Kids human trafficking prevention organization, and trains Riverside County Sheriffs on the subject.
Members of the political group said the meeting will be of particular interest to parents of pre-teens and teenagers.
Information: Ms. Houghton at (951) 415-4507, Toni Holle at 438-0370 or www.chinoteaparty.net.
Free tax help offered
Free tax assistance and electronic filing of taxes will be offered 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Feb. 8) and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Montclair Library, 9955 Fremont St., Montclair.
The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service to provide the service to eligible taxpayers who earned less than $56,000 in 2019.
The program aims to increase families’ access to credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
Appointments: 347-1255 or (760) 552-6176.
More information: wp.sbcounty.gov/tad/re sources.
American Legion bingo event Feb. 9
Chino American Legion will host a bingo game at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino. Doors open at noon.
Cost is $15 per pack. Extra packs are $8 each.
Hot dogs, nachos, chips, candy, cookies, soda and water will be sold.
Proceeds benefit local veterans.
Portuguese pig feast Sunday
Chino Valley D.E.S. Club will host a Matanca, a Portuguese pig feast, beginning 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Portuguese club’s hall, 5216 Riverside Drive, Chino (corner of Seventh Street).
The event will include the playing of the American and Portuguese national anthems, card and board game tournaments, folk singing and folk dancing.
The public is invited to attend. Admission is free, but there is a cost for food.
Chino Cultural Foundation, whose mission is to establish a community cultural arts center, is inviting the public to a meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. New members are needed to bring ideas on how to get the cultural arts center funded and built.
Dessert and coffee will be served.
The foundation has been around since 1976 under different names and was instrumental in forming the Chino Valley Community Chorus, the Chino Community Theatre, the Chino Community Children’s Theatre and the Chino Youth Museum, as well as offering several scholarships.
Its main fundraiser is Art Uncorked, an evening of food, beverages and art for sale. Information: 458-0359 or email chinoculturalfoun dation@gmail.com or visit chinoculturalfoundation.com.
Steyer, Warren reps at Democrat meeting
Representatives from Tom Steyer’s and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaigns will address the Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. The public is invited.
Information: Marian Arguello, 591-1864.
Unincorporated residents to meet
An informational meeting for unincorporated San Bernardino County residents, especially those living near Chino and Chino Hills, will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Chino Police Department Community Room, 5450 Walnut Ave., Chino.
The location for the meeting was recently changed from the Carolyn Owens Community Center in Chino to accommodate a larger anticipated audience, said Melissa Compani, a representative for County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, who is sponsoring the event. Chairman Hagman’s 4th District includes Chino and Chino Hills.
Among the topics to be discussed are planning, code enforcement, public works, the Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol’s role in the county.
RSVP at supervisorhag man.eventbrite.com.
Residents not sure if they live in the unincorporated area of the county may check their address at www.sbcounty.gov/bosd4/district/parcel search.
Information: 465-5265.
Blood drives set in Chino Hills
LifeStream blood bank will conduct three blood drives in Chino Hills this week.
The first is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive.
The second is 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Donors will receive a coupon for two free tacos from Jack in the Box.
The third drive will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, also at Ayala High.
Donors at all three drives will receive a free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life Donor Loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org.
Information: (800) 879-4484.
Farmers Market opens Feb. 12
Heritage Farmers Market will host a weekly market at The Shoppes in Chino Hills from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The market is being relaunched by the Heritage Farmers Market that closed in 2016 because of logistics problems.
Director Myisha Turner said the issues have been resolved and she is excited to come back to Chino Hills with 30-plus vendors on opening day. She and her husband Bing Turner operate more than 13 farmers markets in Southern California.
Information: heritagefarm ersmarket.org or call 445-0476.
Soroptimist plan breakfast
Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley will hold a free Valentine Breakfast for women interested in learning more about the service club, Thursday, Feb. 13 at a member’s home at 13031 Seventh St., Chino.
The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m., with breakfast and fellowship at 8 a.m.
Members and guests are encouraged to wear red and bring a good, used purse or a hygiene item for donation to homeless women.
Soroptimist provide programs to empower women, particularly those who have had obstacles to overcome and/or are the head of their household.
Reservations and information: (951) 453-1416.
Student speaker contest Feb. 13
The Chino Valley Lions Club will host its annual student speaker contest at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Chaffey College Chino Center, 13106 Central Ave. at C Street.
The deadline to enter the contest has passed, but the public is invited to watch the speakers in action.
Participants will speak on “Homelessness in California: What is the Solution?”
The contest is open to Chino Valley students in grades nine through 12, including public schools, charter schools, private schools, home schools or independent study.
Cash will be awarded to region, zone and club winners. District, area and final winners will win scholarships ranging from $4,500 to $6,500.
The finalist will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Information: Carole McCleary, 632-8356.
Free tax preparation offered
Residents who are in the low and moderate-income category are eligible to receive free tax preparation services by volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday, Feb. 14 through April 10 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
No appointments are necessary.
Participants should bring a photo identification, Social Security card, W2 forms and 2019 tax paperwork, and a personal check for routing and bank numbers for direct deposit of the tax refund.
Information: (605) 549-5168.
Casino Night cancelled
A Mardi Gras casino night, planned for Saturday, Feb. 15 by the Knights of Columbus at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills, has been cancelled.
Information: Shawn Travers at 393-3736.
Used book sale at Hills library
The Friends of the James S. Thalman Chino Hills Branch Library will hold its semi-annual used book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Participants can buy a bag of books for $8 and purchase a second bag for $4. Paper bags will be provided.
Information: 590-5380.
Free shredding event
County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, whose Fourth District includes Chino and Chino Hills, is offering a free document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29 at Montclair City Hall, 5111 Benito St.
The event, offered in honor of National Consumer Protection Week, may end early if the shredding truck reaches capacity.
Participants can watch as their documents are shredded. Identity protection tips will be offered by local law enforcement.
Documents are limited to five standard-size filing boxes per vehicle. CDs, binders, X-rays and plastics will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.