Food for Life Ministry will hold a grocery food distribution, 9 a.m. to noon today (Sept. 7) from its warehouse, 4712 Cheyenne Drive, Chino.
Participants are required to bring a form of identification.
Food for Life also provides food at its warehouse, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays when the organization does not conduct a food distribution at another location.
The next special distribution will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Accelerate Church, 363 S. Park Ave., Pomona.
Information: 627-3663.
Volunteers and food are welcome.
