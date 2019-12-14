A workshop for nonprofit organizations based in Chino and Chino Hills who are interested in applying for federal funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, room 203, 13201 Central Ave. in Chino.
Organizations will receive an application and learn about requirements.
A minimum of 70 percent of CDBG funds must be expended on low- and moderate-income persons.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/CDBG and will be accepted by the community services department until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Applications are available at cityofchino.org and must be returned to the city no later than 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Chino Hills information: Alma Hernandez, 364-2717, or ahernandez@chinohills.org.
Chino information: Pat Cacioppo, 334-3355 or email pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.