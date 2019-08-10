A household hazardous waste drop-off for all San Bernardino County residents will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Aug. 10) at the city of Chino’s Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Among the items that will be accepted are electronic waste, household-generated motor oil and oil filters, anti-freeze and gasoline, pesticides and fertilizers, paint products, outdated medications (no controlled substances), pool and hobby supplies, non-empty aerosol cans and tires (on and off the rim).
Items that will not be accepted include business waste, explosives, medical waste, yard waste, large appliances, furniture, reactives, asbestos and radioactive waste.
Information: 334-3472.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.