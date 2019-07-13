The Old Schoolhouse Museum in Chino will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (July 13) at 5493 B St. (corner of 11th Street). The museum, which is housed in a building used as a school in the early days of Chino, has some updated displays featuring the Chino Valley’s dairy heritage, as well as some new items in its military exhibit.
Admission is free.
