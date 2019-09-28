A five-week academy for parents of students with special needs will kick off 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Chino Valley school district’s Family Engagement Center, located in room 25 on the Chino Valley Adult School campus, 12970 Third St., Chino.
The academy will continue each Tuesday through Oct. 29.
Topics for the Parents as Partners Academy: SPED 101 are Oct. 1, Building Relationships for the Benefit of Your Child; Oct. 8, What is Special Education?; Oct. 15, The Purpose and Process of an Individual Education Plan (IEP); Oct. 22, Behavior Challenges and Strategies; Oct. 29, Transition – What to Expect Through Transition and How to Work with Your IEP Team.
Pastries and coffee will be served, and childcare will be provided by reservation only.
Registration and childcare reservations: Ibis Cordero at Ibis_cordero@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201, ext. 5601; and Brenda Froya at Brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201, ext. 5602.
