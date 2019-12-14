Three blood drives are planned in the Chino Valley this month.
The city of Chino Hills will host the first, 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Threshold Aviation Group is planning a drive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8352 Kimball Ave., Hangar 3, Chino. Donors will receive a Fandango movie ticket voucher.
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will host a drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the mosque, 11941 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Donors at all three blood drives will have a chance to win a $500 gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.