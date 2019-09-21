Chino Hills Mayor Cynthia Moran will address the Chino Hills 55+ Club 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. She will speak about city government and field questions.
Coffee and registration begin at 9:30 a.m. Oktoberfest will be celebrated.
Those who have birthdays in September will receive a gift.
Members and guests are invited to meet for lunch following the meeting at Chili’s, 3670 Grand Avenue, Chino Hills.
Information: Jane DeFrank, 573-4686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.