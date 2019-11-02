Priceless Pet Rescue, a non-profit, no-kill pet rescue with adoption centers in Chino Hills, Claremont and Costa Mesa, will benefit from a Home Tour and Holiday Boutique, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the historic Grace Manor, 5077 Old Ranch Road, La Verne.
There will be craft vendors, Santa photos, petting zoo, and pet adoptions.
Cost is $10.
Santa photos are $15 each.
Dogs on leashes are welcome.
