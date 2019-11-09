The Chino Tea Party will meet 9 to 11 a.m. today (Nov. 9) at Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Speaker Jim Horn, a national security expert, will talk about what must be done to keep the community and country safe and free.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Information: Carol Houghton at (951) 451-4507, Toni Holle at 438-0370 or chi noteaparty.net.
