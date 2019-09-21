A vehicle escape tool with a window breaker on one end and a seat belt cutter on the other end will be distributed while supplies last at the end of an emergency preparedness workshop 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Residents may attend at 6:30 p.m. to visit the various booths that will offer information and giveaways.
Chino Valley Fire District personnel will present “Ready, Set, Go” wildfire preparedness tips and demonstrate hands-only CPR.
Chino Hills Police will discuss active shooter strategies; and Southern California Edison will review the public safety power shutoff program where electricity will be shut off during extreme weather conditions.
Emergency services analyst Chris Eddy will cover earthquake preparedness and disaster communications.
Information tables will be offered by American Red Cross, West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control, the City of Chino Hills, Chino Hills Police Department, Chino Valley Fire District, and the Chino Hills Auxiliary Radio Team.
Information: 364-2713 or visit chinohills.org/emergen cypreparedness.
Entries due Sept. 27 for photo contest
The City of Chino Hills is inviting residents to submit photos for the third annual photo contest in the categories of outdoors, community life, and parks and recreation.
Photos must be taken in the city limits of Chino Hills.
Entries are due Friday, Sept. 27. Outdoor photos include open space, scenic views, wildlife, scenery, hiking, and activities.
Community life features people, events, activities, and everyday life.
Parks and recreation includes children and adults in city-sponsored recreation classes and events, and youth sports.
For a list of rules and a digital entry form, visit chinohills.org/photocontest.
The grand prize winner will receive $250, first place $100, second place $75 and third place $50.
Information: 364-2826.
