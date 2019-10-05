Saint Margaret Mary will hold its fifth annual car show today (Oct. 5) at the school, 12664 Central Ave., Chino. Gates open at 6 a.m. rain or shine. Food, beer and entertainment will also be available.Cost to show a vehicle is $15 for motorcycles, $20 for cars and trucks.
Information. Mark Padilla, 210-6367.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.