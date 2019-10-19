A workshop called “The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia” will be held 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
It is hosted by the So. Cal. Tri-Counties Branch of the International Dyslexia Association.
A video will be shown at 7 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with dyslexia specialists,
Symptoms of dyslexia include difficulty learning to read; slow, choppy, inaccurate reading; great difficulty with spelling; left-right confusions; reading comprehension; and trouble memorizing the alphabet and math facts.
To register: Regina Richards, (951) 784-2569.
