Information provided previously on this event was incorrect. A community event for aspiring writers will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Advance registration is $35 at aspiringwriters forum.com. Registration at the door is $40. The entrance fee includes lunch and conference materials.
Keynote speaker will be Dr. Joseph Bentz, a member of the Azusa Pacific English faculty and a published author. There will be four breakout sessions. Aspiring Writers’ Forum, a small group of writers who have been gathering at Chino Valley Community Church for several years, is hosting. Online registration: https://cvcc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.
Information: Coleene VanTilburg at Coleen6337@msn.com or Linda Boutin at tkdba senji@yahoo.com.
