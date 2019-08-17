Priceless Pet Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter based in Chino Hills, will hold a Wine and Brew for the Rescue fundraiser, 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Cal Aero Events hangar, 14925 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Kimball Avenue).
There will be wine and beer tasting, casino tables, food, dancing and raffle opportunities.
General admission is $70 and includes entry to the event, six free wine/beer tastings, food and dessert.
Other ticket packages are available for $81.25 and $100 each.
Priceless Pet has shelters in Chino Hills, Costa Mesa and Claremont.
Online tickets are available at: https://bit.ly/31L3o6j.
