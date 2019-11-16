Anthem Blue Cross will offer free health exams, information and services, noon to 3 p.m. today (Nov. 16) at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Centra1 Ave.
A full panel of health screenings will be offered including A1C levels, bone mass density, blood pressure, glucose level, body mass index and diabetic eye exams.
Information about diabetes care, nutrition and overall wellness will be provided, as well as information on accessing local resources, including fitness classes and services offered by the YMCA.
Free produce will be distributed by Superior Grocers, and information will be provided by the American Cancer Society.
A free catered lunch and massages will be offered and there will be opportunities for gift cards and other giveaways.
Spanish translation will be provided.
