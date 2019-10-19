A “Sweet Treat” event will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the James S. Thalman Library, 14020 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Guests can meet Queen Frostine and Princess Lolly from Candyland Kingdom and Vanellope Von Schweetz. There will be crafts, face painting, balloon artists and other activities.
An opportunity drawing ticket for prizes will be given to patrons who check out 15 items.
