Chino Relay for Life Team R.E.D.D.H.O.T.T.T. will hold a fundraising craft fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Prestige Preschool Academy, 3040 Chino Ave., Chino Hills.
Vendors are sought for the event. The $25 booth fee is a tax-deductible donation to the American Cancer Society. Vendors are asked to donate an item or gift basket for a raffle. Proceeds will go toward the Chino Relay for Life, a 24-hour American Cancer Society fundraiser to be held in September 2020 at Ayala Park in Chino.
Vendors are asked to email or text their name and email address and what they plan to sell to Cheri Olivas at 732-0669 or TeamRED DHOTTT@gmail.com.
