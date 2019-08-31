Lloyd Mustin and his daughter Lisa Laufer will discuss their personal journey with Alzheimer’s disease and how to care for loved ones diagnosed with memory loss, 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 15, 19 and 26 at Oakmont of Chino Hills, 14837 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Mustin worked for 55 years in the aerospace industry as a senior engineer for Apollo and as a sub system manager for the Space Shuttle program.
A light lunch will be provided. Guests are invited to tour the senior living community.
Space is limited.
Reservations are required by Tuesday, Sept. 10 to 906-9870.
