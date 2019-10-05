The Chino Hills Friends of the Library will hold a fall book sale 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Oct. 5) and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at 14020 City Center Drive.
Books will be sold for $8 per bag and $4 for the second bag if purchased at the same time.
Items will include children’s books, cookbooks, vintage classic books and some holiday collectibles.
Funds raised from the sale go toward the summer reading program and the purchasing of new books and DVDs.
Information: Jane Neptune, 597-3237.
