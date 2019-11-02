U.S. military veterans are invited to receive assistance with veterans claims and have lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the office of County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman, 14010 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, in the government center.
Reservations are not required for the free event.
Information: Sally Gibson at 382-3280 or sgibson@va.sbcounty.gov.
