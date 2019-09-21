Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 3rd St., Chino, is offering a free Basic Computer Skills Class for Beginners that will include email, internet and Microsoft Word.
Cash payment of $40 is required for the textbook.
Evening sessions are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 24 to Dec. 10. Morning classes are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays starting Sept. 27 to Dec. 13.
Register in the main office. Information, Alisa Kuhns, 627-9613 or alisa_kuhns@chino.k12.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.