Costumed characters of Ariel, Ursula and Prince Eric from “The Little Mermaid” will interact with children 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
“Under the Sea” will feature arts and crafts, children’s activities, and prizes.
For every 15 books checked out, children will receive an inflatable sea creature and a ticket for a grand prize drawing.
Information: 590-5380.
