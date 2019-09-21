LifeStream blood bank will host two blood drives in the Chino Valley this month.
The first will take place 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Starbucks, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. A second blood drive will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Let it Be Foundation, 14270 Central Ave., Chino.
Donors will have the chance to win four Ontario Reign hockey tickets and an autographed hockey stick if they mention the word “Reign” at registration.
Information: lstream.org.
