The history of Albert W. Harris, one of America’s first breeders of Arabian horses at his Wisconsin ranch, will be featured in a talk and slide presentation by historian Paul Spitzzeri at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
After cereal magnate Will Kellogg established an Arabian horse ranch where Cal Poly Pomona is located, Mr. Harris purchased 170 acres for his Anazel Ranch in 1927 in today’s Chino Hills. The event is hosted by the Chino Hills Historical Society, a non-profit organization funded through memberships and donations.
Information: 597-6449 or email chhistory@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.