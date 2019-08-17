A Junior Rangers campfire program for children ages 7 to 12 will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
Children will observe the sky and create star charts. A campfire and smores will be provided following the program.
A $5 day use parking fee is required.
