Priceless Pets in Chino Hills and the Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona will participate in the Clear the Shelters campaign on Saturday, Aug. 17. The event offers pet adoptions for a reduced fee to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.
Both groups will offer pet adoptions for $20 that day. Priceless Pets’ regular adoption fees range from $75 to $250, based on the age and type of animal.
Inland Valley’s regular adoption fees range from $20 to $200, based on the type and age of an animal and how long it has been in the shelter.
Priceless Pets is a no-kill animal rescue, and Inland Valley is the agency that provides animal control services to Chino and Chino Hills.
Clear the Shelters is sponsored by television stations NBC4/KNBC and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles/KVEA.
