Night fishing will be offered 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino (between Pine Avenue and the 71 Freeway).
Cost is $8 per fisherman and $5 per vehicle entry. The first 100 fishermen will receive a two-pack of night fishing glow sticks.
Fishermen 16 years of age or older must possess a California Fishing License.
Information: 597-4260.
