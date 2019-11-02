The city of Chino and the Chino Valley YMCA will present Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9 on Central and Edison avenues.
The free event will include an agility course and contest, dog fashion show, best trick contest and pet vendors.
Dogs must be on leashes and owners must sign a waiver.
Contest registration and information: healthychino.com or 334-3258.
