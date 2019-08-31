Chino Hills Animal Hospital will host a “Rescued Pets & Retired Vets” fundraiser, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3415 Chino Ave., Chino.
The event will feature a beer garden, food, live music, pet vendors, raffles and prizes.
Admission is a cash donation or a donation of dog food, water or food bowls and pet toys.
Free parking will be available at Chino Park & Ride, 3402 Chino Ave. Limited spaces will be available for vehicles with a handicap hanger.
Proceeds will benefit Priceless Pet Rescue, a no-kill pet shelter based in Chino Hills, and Rebuilding Warriors, which provides trained service/companion dogs to military veteran amputees, those with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury.
Information: 591-1805 or chinohillsanimalhospital.com/events/
