Appointments for free cat spay or neuter clinics will be available Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 23 at participating animal shelters in San Bernardino County, including Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona, which provides animal control services to the cities of Chino and Chino Hills.
To make an appointment for the county-sponsored “End of Summer Spay-Cation” event, call Inland Valley Humane Society at 623-9777.
The Humane Society is at 500 Humane Way at W. Mission Blvd.
Persons living in the unincorporated areas of the county will receive a $75 voucher towards spay and neutering of their cat by calling the Pet Overpopulation Coalition (POPCO) at (888) 767-2550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.