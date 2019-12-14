●Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” about a miser who hates Christmas but has a change of heart after a visit by three ghosts, continues on weekends at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino at 8 p.m. today (Dec. 14), Dec. 20 and 21. A 2:30 p.m. performance is also set for Saturday, Dec. 21. The 8 p.m. Dec. 15 performance is sold out. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors (ages 60 and older). Reserving seats in advance is recommended through SeatYourself at chinocommunitytheatre.org. Information: 590-1149.
●Chino Senior Chorus will present “And the Stars Sang,” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 5648 Jefferson Ave., Chino. The event is free to attend. Information: Jeanne Sewell, 215-3720.
●The fifth annual Chino Valley Community Christmas Concert, hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills. The free event will include choirs from Chino Hills High, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Chino Community Chorus, Country Springs Elementary School and the Chino Stake Choir. Refreshments will be served after the event. Information: Joye Rockwood, public affairs director for the Chino Stake, 569-8549.
●A Christmas concert called “O Come Let Us Adore Him” will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Living Word Assembly Church in Chino, 11887 Telephone Ave. Coffee and holiday goodies will be served after the concert.
Information: 465-9500.
●Holiday songs from movies and more will be sung by the Chino Valley Community Chorus, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 in a performance called “Lights! Camera! Christmas!” at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills Admission is free. The chorus, which is comprised of people who enjoy singing, perform at community events including the city of Chino’s tree lighting ceremony and the Chino Hills city council meeting during the holiday season. Information and sponsorship opportunities: chinochorus@gmail.com.
●The Filipino American Senior Association (FASA) meets 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, including lunch, dancing, singing and comedy acts. Membership fee is $5 a month. Information: Rosie Sancianco at (951) 898-7628 or Mely Mabini at 319-5542.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
Outside the Chino Valley
●A comedy slide show performance celebrating mid-century life during the holiday season will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. Historian, author and comedian Charles Phoenix will preside over a classic living room slide show with commentary on scenes from the ’50s and ’60s depicting dining, decorating and gifting for the holidays. Tickets range from $28 to $36. Information: lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call 477-2752.
●The Ontario Chaffey Community Show Band will present a free holiday concert “Tis the Season,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 in the main ballroom at the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Center Drive. The concert will begin with a sing-along medley of Christmas carols while Santa makes a visit. Information: 226-5748.
●In honor of Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday, film and television actor Keith David will perform in a vintage-style holiday radio show “Too Marvelous for Words: A Celebration of Nat King Cole,” featuring a full jazz ensemble, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. Tickets range from $40 to $48. Information: lewisfami lyplayhouse.com or call 477-2752.
●Amaze Light festival is open in Norco featuring 1.5 million lights, a 56-foot Christmas tree with choreographed light shows, a 100-foot walk-through light tunnel, décor pieces over 30-feet-tall and two huge Christmas obstacle courses, 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 29 at SilverLakes Sports Park, 5555 Hamner Ave. The event will include Santa Claus, and food and alcohol for sale. Tickets start at $18.99 for children. Information: amaze lightfestival.com.
●San Juan Capistrano’s nightly Christmas tree-lighting celebration will be held 5 to 6 p.m. until Jan. 6 at 26801 Ortega Highway. Guests can enjoy the historic grounds including a 10-foot-wide wreath, a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, and a large-scale nativity in the ruins of the Great Stone Church where they may place a candle. On selected weekends, the Mission will offer winter crafts and Mission-themed holiday crafts. Tickets range from $7 to $10. Information: (949) 234-1300 or capistra nolights.com.
●The Pomona Valley Audubon Society is hosting an easy, two-hour nature walk on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Frank G. Bonelli Park in San Dimas. The group will meet at a designated area between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to caravan into the park, which provides a diverse bird habitat. Information: group leader Rod Higbie, warblerod@verizone.net. 599-6526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.