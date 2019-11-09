●Rock of Ages, a five-time Tony award-nominated Broadway musical will be performed at Chino Hills High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, 15, 21, and 22; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 16. The play, starring theatre students Aaron Rife, Riese Ili, Madeleine Rupe, and Sean Lomasney, is about a small-town girl, a city boy and romance on the Sunset Strip. Rock of Ages features 1980s hits including Every Rose Has Its Thorn, I Wanna Know What Love Is, and Don’t Stop Believin’. The play is directed by Kerry Rupe and produced by Mel Taylor. Musical director is Laura Rutherford and technical director is Tay Gendreau. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. To purchase tickets, visit theatreatchhs.seatyour self.biz.
●The Filipino American Senior Association (FASA) invites the community to socialize, network and have fun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Meetings include lunch, dancing, singing, comedy acts, and celebrations of special occasions such as Mother’s Day and Philippine Independence Day. Membership fee is $5 a month which includes lunch. The association formed in Chino Hills 25 years ago.
Information: President Rosie Sancianco (951) 898-7628 or Secretary Mely Mabini 319-5542.
●Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” directed by Isaiah Ruiz, will have its last performance 7 p.m. today (Nov. 9) at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St.
General admission is $12. Cost for students and seniors is $10. Reserving seats in advance is recommended through SeatYourself at chi nocommunitytheatre.org.
Information: 590-1149 or visit the Facebook page of Chino Community Children’s Theatre.
●Three decorated homes, two in Chino Hills and one in Chino, will open to the public 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for the third annual Holiday Home Tour hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation. The tours are followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception 6 to 8 p.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event includes a musical group from Chino Hills High, raffle prizes, a silent auction and Santa Claus. Tickets are $40 per person.
The self-guided tours include docents to share information on the homes.
Tickets are available at chinohillshometour.com, the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and the recreation department at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
●Christian magician Stephen Wood will perform “Magic for Ministry” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, with a maximum of $40 for families.
Proceeds will help destitute women in India.
Information: 957-9352 or visit gladtidingsindia.org/get-involved/fundraising-events.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments, and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
Outside the Chino Valley
●The 71st annual Festival at Pilgrim Place senior community will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 in Claremont, 625 Mayflower Road. The event will include a marketplace, craft fair, children’s games, music, antiques, pottery, weaving, and a plant sale. Food is available. Information: 399-5500 or pilgrimplace.org.
●Battle reenactments, storytellers, and period demonstrations of military history from the Roman Empire to the Vietnam War will be held at the Marching Through History Expo 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Nov. 9) and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at George Ingalls Equestrian Center, 3737 Crestview in Norco. Parking cost is $10 per vehicle. Information: marchingthruhistory.org.
●The Ontario Chaffey Community Show Band will present a free Veterans Day concert called “Duty, Honor, Country: A Salute to Our Veterans” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Gardiner Spring Auditorium at Chaffey High School, 1245 N. Euclid Ave., Ontario. The event will include memorial songs from World War II and a military rifle team of veterans conducting a 21-gun salute followed by “Taps.” Each branch of the service will be recognized by their military song.
●The Pomona Valley Audubon Society will hold an easy two-hour nature walk for any level Sunday, Nov. 24 at Frank G. Bonelli Park. For the time and location, call Rod Higbie at 599-6526 or warblerod@verizon.net. Participants may see the Greater Roadrunner, Cactus Wren, California Gnatcatcher, raptors, and wintering waterfowl.
