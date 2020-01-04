Puerto-Rican born actress Rita Moreno will appear on stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Lewis Family Playhouse at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. She will sing and perform Broadway classics, stories, swing, jazz, anecdotes, rap and selections from her new Spanish album “Una Vez Más.” Her latest project is starring in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” having played the Academy Award-winning role of Anita in the 1961 film version of the Broadway musical. Tickets range from $62 to $70. Information: lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or 477-2752.
