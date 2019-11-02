Maya Terry, in her role as Lucy, is taken over by Dracula, played by Ilya Bekalo, in the Ayala High School theatre production of “Dracula” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today (Nov. 2) in the Ayala High multipurpose room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. The performance is under the direction of new theatre director Joshua Prisk. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for students with student ID. Tickets may be purchased at ayalatheatre.org or at the door.
