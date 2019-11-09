Selena Ceja, playing the part of Ana (left) and Gracie Arvizu as her mother, Doña Carmen, arrive at the sweatshop to make dresses, frustrated with life’s struggles, in the play “Real Women Have Curves” directed by Dona Herwick Rice. The play will be previewed Nov. 15 by Chino Community Theatre. Co-worker “Estela” is in the blanket after working all night sewing dresses.
