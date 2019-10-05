The annual Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty will be held Oct. 22 to 26 in the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario. Show and obedience trained Golden Retrievers from across the United States will be judged. The National Specialty agility trial will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at nearby Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park in Ontario. The public is invited to the free event. Various types of judging will take place at the Convention Center throughout the event. Additional National Specialty field trials will be held Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 27 at the Prado Dog Training facility in Chino, off Euclid Avenue, between the 71 Freeway and Pine Avenue. Tracking will take place Sunday, Oct. 27 at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. Details: 2019grcanationalspecialty.org/
