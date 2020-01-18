●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●The Southern California World Guitar Show will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Jan. 18) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at The Hangar at the Orange County Fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. Guitars, amplifiers, effects and other musical items will be available for sale or trade. Buyers will be on hand. General admission is $20. Parking is $9. Visit amigoguitarshows.com.
●American Idol finalist Jacob Lusk will headline a concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. today (Jan. 18) at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th St., San Bernardino. The narrated concert will include anthems, hymns and spirituals. General admission tickets ranging from $30 to $65 are available by calling 381-5388 or by visiting sanbernardinosymphony.org. Students and active military tickets are $15.
●Old West Days returns to the San Bernardino County Museum, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Jan. 18) and Sunday, Jan. 19. The event will feature re-enactments, quilting, leatherworking, rope lassoing and card games. The Brennans, a bluegrass family band, will perform both days.
Admission to the museum at 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands is $10 for adults, $8 for military or seniors, $7 for students and $5 for children 5 to 12.
Information: sbcounty.gov/museum.
●The Claremont Young Musicians Orchestra will perform in a free season opening concert conducted by Juan Felipe Molano at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Bridges Hall of Music at Pomona College, 150 E. Fourth St., Claremont. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Student musicians from Ayala and Chino Hills high schools are in this season’s orchestra. Information: cymo.org.
●An easy two-hour nature walk will be held Sunday, Jan. 26 at Frank G. Bonelli Park. For time and place to meet, call 599-6526. Participants might see a Greater Roadrunner, Cactus Wren, raptors and wintering waterfowl. Information: Rod Higbie at warblerod@verizon.net.
