“Christmas on Euclid”
Photo by Greater Ontario Convention & Visitors Bureau

The annual “Christmas on Euclid” celebration will transform Euclid Avenue in Ontario into a winter wonderland 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Dec. 14) with a festival, holiday market, craft fair, snow play, horse drawn carriage rides, ice skating, food and live performances. A twinkling exhibition of lights and decorations and a Soapbox Derby at 11 a.m. are new this year. The 5K Reindeer Run and Ontario Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast has been relocated to Euclid Avenue at 7 a.m. Information: Gocvb.org.

