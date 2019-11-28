●“A Christmas Carol,” the story of a miser who hates Christmas but has a change of heart after a visit by three ghosts, will be presented by the Chino Community Theatre on weekends Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino. Performances are: 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. A 2:30 p.m. performance is also set for Saturday, Dec. 21. Performances at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 are already sold out. Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors (ages 60 and older). Reserving seats in advance is recommended through SeatYourself at chinocommunitytheatre.org. Information: 590-1149.
●Three decorated homes, two in Chino Hills and one in Chino, will open to the public 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for the third annual Holiday Home Tour hosted by the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
The tours are self-guided, with docents who will share information on each house. One home has a Braille tree, a lighted Dickens village collection, and one is on a hilltop with a view of the Inland Empire.
The tours will be followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception 6 to 8 p.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The event includes a musical group from Chino Hills High, raffle prizes, a silent auction and Santa Claus.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available at chinohillshometour.com, the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and the recreation department at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
●The Filipino American Senior Association (FASA) socializes, networks and has fun 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Meetings include lunch, dancing, singing, comedy acts and celebrations of special occasions such as Mother’s Day and Philippine Independence Day. Membership fee is $5 a month which includes lunch. The association formed in Chino Hills 25 years ago.
Information: President Rosie Sancianco at (951) 898-7628 or Secretary Mely Mabini at 319-5542.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
