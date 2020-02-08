●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather to socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
Outside the Chino Valley
●The Ultimate Bugfest will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16 at the San Bernardino County Museum at 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for military and seniors, and $7 for students. The fest will include hands-on activities with live insects, specimen displays, interactive bee activities, bug relay races, bug crafts, backyard conservation, and composting. The event will also include live encounters with hissing and cave cockroaches, tarantulas, millipedes and a desert hairy scorpion. Information: sbcounty.gov/museum.
●The Great Train Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Feb. 8) and Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Orange County Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, 88 Fair Drive. The show will feature hundreds of tables of trains, accessories, scale models, collectible toys, huge operating exhibits, children’s activities and seminars. Tickets are $11 general admission, good for both days, free for children 11 and younger. Parking is $10. Information: trainshow.com/costamesa.
●A nature walk led by the Pomona Valley Audubon Society will take place at Frank G. Bonnelli Park Sunday, Feb. 23. Call Rod Higbie at 599-6526 for time and location or email him at warblerod@verizon.net. The two-hour walk is for beginners and experts. Habitat along the walk supports the Greater Roadrunner, Cactus Wren, California Gnatcatcher, raptors and wintering waterfowl.
