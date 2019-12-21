●Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” about a miser who hates Christmas but has a change of heart after a visit by three ghosts, will have its final performances at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino at 2:30 and 8 p.m. today (Dec. 21). The production is sold out. Information: 590-1149.
●The Filipino American Senior Association (FASA) meets 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, including lunch, dancing, singing and comedy acts. Membership fee is $5 a month.
Information: Rosie Sancianco at (951) 898-7628 or Mely Mabini at 319-5542.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams, no commitments and no cost if you do not bowl. Handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
Inland Pacific Ballet’s holiday production of “The Nutcracker” will be performed at 2 and 7:30 p.m. today (Dec. 21) and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today (Dec. 21) and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
For tickets and information: ipballet.org.
●In honor of Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday, film and television actor Keith David will perform in a vintage-style holiday radio show “Too Marvelous for Words: A Celebration of Nat King Cole,” featuring a full jazz ensemble, 8 p.m. today (Dec. 21) at Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Tickets range from $40 to $48. Information: lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call 477-2752.
●Amaze Light festival will be open for another nine days in Norco featuring 1.5 million lights, a 56-foot Christmas tree with choreographed light shows, a 100-foot walk-through light tunnel and two huge Christmas obstacle courses, 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 29 at SilverLakes Sports Park, 5555 Hamner Ave. The event will include Santa Claus, and food and alcohol for sale. Tickets start at $18.99 for children. Visitors who bring a new unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots program, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 will be admitted for $10 each. Information: amazelightfestival.com.
●San Juan Capistrano’s nightly Christmas tree-lighting celebration continues 5 to 6 p.m. until Jan. 6 at 26801 Ortega Highway. Guests can enjoy the historic grounds including a 10-foot-wide wreath, a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, and a large-scale nativity in the ruins of the Great Stone Church where they may place a candle. On selected weekends, the Mission will offer winter crafts and Mission-themed holiday crafts. Tickets range from $7 to $10. Information: (949) 234-1300 or capistranolights.com.
●The Pomona Valley Audubon Society will host an easy, two-hour nature walk Sunday, Dec. 22 at Frank G. Bonelli Park in San Dimas. The group will meet at a designated area between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to caravan into the park, which provides a diverse bird habitat for many species. Information on location: group leader Rod Higbie, warblerod@verizon.net or 599-6526.
