●Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” directed by longtime performer Isaiah Ruiz, will debut 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and continue Oct. 26, Nov. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9; and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and 3 at the Seventh Street Theater.
The award-winning musical performance is under the musical direction of Liana Veratudela with choreography by Selena Ceja.
Tickets are available at the theatre box office, 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chi nocommunitytheatre.org.
General admission is $12, students and seniors are $10. Reserving seats ahead of time is recommended.
Information: 590-1149 or visit the Facebook page of Chino Community Children’s Theatre.
●Christian magician Stephen Wood will perform “Magic for Ministry” 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children, with a maximum of $40 for families.
Proceeds will help destitute women in India.
Information: 957-9352 or visit gladtidingsindia.org/get-involved/fundraising events.
●Just for Fun Senior Bowling is held 3 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300 at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. There are no teams and no commitments. Bowl when you feel like it with handicapped scoring. Information: 724-9029.
●Pinochle is played every Wednesday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Residents are invited to drop in and join the group. Information: (951) 830-5777.
●Residents 50 and older may gather and socialize or play billiards, cards, board games, ping pong, poker, puzzles and Scrabble during a free drop-in program, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
●Chino Senior Center hosts a Chino Seniors social dance, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. Line dancing takes place noon to 12:45 p.m., followed by social dance 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person. Partners are not needed. Information: 272-7489 or 203-2019.
●“Bingo at the Barn,” hosted by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played Thursday afternoons at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, for ages 18 years and older. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Buy-in is $15 for a game pack. Payouts are doubled on many games. Complimentary coffee and break-time snacks are provided. Information: Bingo manager George DeFrank, (714) 345-0907.
●Bingo is offered for adults 50 years and older, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Buy-in is $5 for a 10-game pack and $3 for additional packs. Games for $1 include odd-even and double action; powerball is 50 cents. Information: 334-3271.
●Maclin open air market (Chino Auction) is held 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7407 Riverside Drive, two blocks south of the 60 Freeway, in Ontario. The event includes household goods, clothing, fresh flowers and crafts. Full-service cocktails and specialty food are sold. Admission is 50 cents per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Information: 986-0474.
Outside the Chino Valley
●Oktoberfest will be celebrated 6 p.m. to midnight today (Oct. 19) at the Los Angeles Fairplex in Pomona with German food, Bavarian music, beer, games, prizes and Oom Pa Pa music. Parking is $15.
●Pumpkin Nights are taking place at the Fairplex in Pomona, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 3. The venue is closed Thursday, Oct. 31.
General admission is $20 with discounts for children and seniors.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting PumpkinNights.com.
●Cal State Fullerton’s Pilipinx-American Student Association will host the 34th Annual Friendship Games at 9 a.m. today (Oct. 19) for dancing, chanting and games. More than 5,000 students are expected from West Coast university chapters. The event will include competitive relay games, picnic games, races, performances and food. Parking fees may apply. The campus is at 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton.
